Tony Khan’s Closest Confidant In AEW Is Reportedly Chris Jericho, Others Don’t Want CM Punk Back

The CM Punk comeback rumors were discussed by Wade Keller on a recent PWTorch audio show. According to reports from Dave Meltzer and Andrew Zarian, Punk appears to be making a comeback on the June 17 premiere of AEW Collision at the United Center in Chicago. Although AEW hasn’t made this official announcement, all indications are that it will happen.

Punk has been instructed not to communicate with The Young Bucks, according to Meltzer. But it seems like Chris Jericho and Punk might be able to resolve their differences or at least reach a compromise.

Keller stated during his audio program that FTR would participate in the upcoming Jericho-Punk meeting as an impartial party. Jericho has also been a close confidant of Tony Khan, according to Keller.

Regarding FTR’s involvement in the Punk – Jericho meeting, Keller said, “The idea being FTR [saying] You know, we’re pitching the idea let’s moderate, we’re a neutral party, and we can help let Jericho and Punk work things out…Jericho is the closest confidant of Tony Khan right now, when it comes to things that include him, but go beyond him…I don’t know how often [but] there’s times where it’s like, ‘where’s Tony?’ ‘Oh, he’s in Chris’ hotel room, or he’s off in this restaurant booth talking to Chris’ or wherever they talk. And it’s not just about Chris Jericho stuff, like Jericho is a sounding board. There are people in that company who tell Tony, ‘listen to Chris, listen to Chris, he’s been around.’ You can’t trust anybody 100% but Chris isn’t like some secret agent who’s sabotaging AEW.”

Jericho, according to Keller, is not just there to get paid and then return to Vince McMahon. He said, “I think he’s loyal to AEW, that’s what people say at this point. And so I think FTR and Punk are aware of that.”

Keller went on to say, “Among the people I’ve talked to, there’s not a high level of confidence that the meeting is going to go well that it could make things worse, but maybe not. Maybe things will work out. But people who have been around Punk, know Punk, know people who have known Punk for a very long time, are not optimistic that FTR mediating a meeting between Jericho and Punk is going to lead to progress. The other thing is, is it just sounds by every indication [that] The Bucks, The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson’s heels are dug in. And I think the Brandon Cutler comment adds to it. I just don’t see those parties reconciling.”

The ‘gaslighting’ tweet from Brandon Cutler, according to Keller, gives the impression that the Bucks side believes that Punk wants to portray himself as trying to resolve the conflict while the Bucks aren’t. Some would say that since Punk delivered the first blow, Matt and Nick shouldn’t want to resolve their differences.

Keller also stated that there are people within the company who we haven’t heard from who don’t want Punk back. Keller said, “I think it’s well-known that he’s a draw. I also think it’s well-known that the welcome mat will not be rolled out for him in the locker room. The passion in that locker room against Punk in certain circles is unwavering. Punk has poured lighter fluid on that. Moxley and Brandon Cutler had been public. And there’s I think some people would surprise you in AEW, who would seem like neutral parties and all that who don’t want Punk back and they have reasons.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)