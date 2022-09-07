Tony Khan’s First Comments Since Backstage Fight, New Segments Set for AEW Dynamite

For tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, two major segments with Chris Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan have been announced.

Khan has announced that he will address the AEW World and AEW World Trios Championships tonight.

“Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the @AEW World Championship + @AEW World Trios Championship! Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show live @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!,” Khan tweeted.

On Sunday, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion, while Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions by defeating Adam Page and The Dark Order in the tournament finals at All Out. However, due to Punk’s comments at the post-show media scrum, there was a backstage fight at the NOW Arena on Sunday night, pitting Omega and The Bucks against Punk and his longtime friend/trainer AEW Producer Ace Steel. According to reports, AEW is conducting a third-party investigation into the fight, and those involved are being suspended or possibly fired.

AEW has also announced that Chris Jericho will address the AEW Galaxy on tonight’s Dynamite.

“TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the self-proclaimed ‘Best Wrestler Ever’ @IAmJericho addresses the #AEW Galaxy LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!,” they tweeted.

Jericho just defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out on Sunday. There has been no word on what he plans to do tonight.

Last night, it was reported that Jericho and Moxley were added to tonight’s Dynamite line-up due to top stars not appearing due to the fallout from the backstage incident at All Out, and that this was a change in plans because Jericho and Moxley were not originally scheduled for tonight’s episode. As of this writing, AEW had not announced Moxley for the show.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator match

* Chris Jericho will address the AEW Galaxy

* AEW President Tony Khan will address the status of the AEW World Title and the AEW World Trios Titles

