Tony Khan’s “Important Announcement” From Dynamite Revealed: New Weekly AEW Show

Tony Khan has made his announcement.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite show, the boss-man introduced Adam Cole to make the announcement on his behalf.

Featured below is a rundown of the announcement from our AEW Dynamite results here on the site.

AEW All Access Coming Every Wednesday After Dynamite



Now we return from the break to see Renee Paquette standing by with Tony Khan. She mentions his “important announcement.” Tony Khan says he’d rather hear a big star tell it.



Adam Cole comes in and announces AEW All Access — a new weekly one-hour show where wrestlers from the company will share stories. Cole says to trust when he says it’s something you won’t want to miss.



The show will air every Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite and will last one hour. Adam Cole announces the debut episode will also be the same date as his return in the ring on that night’s Dynamite. He says it’s coming soon. He says it will be in the month of March, which he vows will be big.