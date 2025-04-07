Tony Khan’s Post-AEW Dynasty Media Scrum: Young Bucks Return, Top Star Injured

Tony Khan appeared at the AEW Dynasty 2025 post-show media scrum to field questions from reporters in attendance.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On if he takes negative feedback into consideration: “Absolutely, I take that into consideration. And I think you want the fans — we had a lot of great moments for the fans tonight. And Swerve was — no offense Renee, the more popular man in the house tonight. The fans were really behind Swerve in the arena. You had two of the greatest World Champions having this match. And obviously, the return of the Young Bucks spoiled what was a really great World Championship match. On a night where there were a lot of great fan favorite moments, that was not necessarily the outcome that a lot of people here hoping for.

“On the other hand, I think that Jon Moxley has been from the very beginning of AEW, one of the most important figures from the very first PPV we ever did. And it’s very interesting now, this creates a lot of intrigue to have the Young Bucks come back. I think it’s important to remember, we have not seen the Young Bucks in almost six months in AEW. From the very beginning of AEW, the Young Bucks have been instrumental in the launch of AEW. And to see them come back this way and really for the Young Bucks to get involved and break up what could have been a great moment for the fans? That is consistent with the kind of character we’ve seen from the Young Bucks in recent years.”

On the storyline possibilities and interest in the storyline: “I would say it creates an intriguing situation. Certainly I think the fans are behind Swerve. I think the fans are behind Swerve as much today after the PPV as they have been at any point. I think the fans love Swerve, I don’t think the Young Bucks’ involvement or then screwing him changes that. I do think for tonight it creates a very intriguing situation. So I am very aware the fans really love Swerve. He’s one of our most popular stars. Jon Moxley’s done a lot of great things for the company… So there has been a lot of interest in what’s happening, and certainly I think there was a lot of support for Swerve tonight. But it’s certainly going to create an intriguing situation with the Young Bucks, who are two of our biggest stars ever, coming back and wreaking havoc. And something to certainly watch for Wednesday is at least a silver lining for all of us.”

On Orange Cassidy’s injury: “The past two weeks, it’s no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company and we would have loved to had both of them here tonight and everybody stepped up.”