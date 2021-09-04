Tony Khan’s Response To Question About Surprises At AEW All Out 2021

During an appearance on the Sitting Ringside with David Penzer podcast, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about possible surprises at the 2021 All Out PPV event. Here was his response…

“Well I can’t say much and I don’t want to tip off anything and I don’t want to create uh – let’s just say I would strongly recommend everybody orders the pay-per-view. I think it’s going to be an amazing show, the wrestling will be great and there’s gonna be some indelible moments and I promise a great show. I don’t want to necessarily answer that question but I think if everyone tunes into All Out this weekend they are gonna get a great show and I’ll leave it at that.”