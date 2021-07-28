Tony Khan’s Response To Reports About CM Punk and Daniel Bryan Joining AEW

In an interview with NYPost.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining the company. Here was his response:

“I have no comment on those, but those are good questions but I can’t comment on those. I can’t comment on those two guys, but I think there are certainly a lot of exciting rumors right now.”

Khan also commented on why there hasn’t been more of a crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling:

“There are legitimately a few reasons for that. They’re telling different stories with different wrestlers, they have a different crew and also they tape a lot of their TV a month at a time. A lot of stuff is already set there and we’re live every week, so our stuff is moving every week. So they move at a different pace sometimes, the stories, and that’s a big reason why. They’re focusing on different programs. We each have different contenders. I do think there is going to be some more interesting collaborations with them. I’ve enjoyed working with them. Sometimes the TV taping cycles present challenges in booking stuff.”