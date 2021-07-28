Tony Khan’s Response To Reports About CM Punk and Daniel Bryan Joining AEW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In an interview with NYPost.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining the company. Here was his response:

“I have no comment on those, but those are good questions but I can’t comment on those. I can’t comment on those two guys, but I think there are certainly a lot of exciting rumors right now.”

Khan also commented on why there hasn’t been more of a crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling:

“There are legitimately a few reasons for that. They’re telling different stories with different wrestlers, they have a different crew and also they tape a lot of their TV a month at a time. A lot of stuff is already set there and we’re live every week, so our stuff is moving every week. So they move at a different pace sometimes, the stories, and that’s a big reason why. They’re focusing on different programs. We each have different contenders. I do think there is going to be some more interesting collaborations with them. I’ve enjoyed working with them. Sometimes the TV taping cycles present challenges in booking stuff.”

