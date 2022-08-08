Tony Khan’s Spending Attitude in AEW Criticized by Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has stated that Tony Khan is reckless when it comes to spending money for AEW.

Bryan Danielson, Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, and World Champion CM Punk are among the high-profile athletes that Khan has signed to AEW.

Khan’s spending much beyond what he would do at WCW, according to Bischoff, who spoke to NBC Sports Boston.

“Tony Khan now has the ATM Eric [nickname]. That ATM Eric thing has gone a long time ago. That man is spending more money than Ted Turner would’ve ever allowed me to spend.”

Bischoff’s nickname, ATM, was created as a result of his enormous wealth while in charge of WCW, which allowed him to acquire well-known figures like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

You can watch the complete interview below: