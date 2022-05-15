Tony Nese Appearing At The Wrestling Showcase Event

AEW star Tony Nese has been confirmed for The Wrestling Showcase’s upcoming event this September, WrestleZone.com reports.

The event will include an eight-man tournament, and the AEW star is the sixth confirmed participant for the upcoming event. Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, and Jacob Fatu are the other confirmed participants. Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo are also expected to appear at the event.

The Wrestling Showcase will take place on September 3 in Schaumburg, Illinois, and will be broadcast live on FITE.tv.

Nese and Mark Sterling are scheduled to face Hook and Danhausen in the buy-in, pre-show match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.