Tony Schiavone Addresses Erick Redbeard and Jay White Possibly Joining AEW

During the AEW Dynamite post-show stream on YouTube, Tony Schiavone commented on Erick Redbeard and Jay White possibly joining AEW:

Regarding Redbeard: “I think Erick’s appearance only came on that tribute show to his former tag team partner. And then again, I say that and who knows? He could show up tomorrow.”

It was previously reported that Redbeard’s AEW appearance was a one-off but things could change.

Regarding White: “Don’t think so. I think he’s pretty much locked into what he’s doing there [in NJPW].”

For what it’s worth, White’s profile has been removed from NJPW’s website. It’s been rumored that WWE is interested in signing White.