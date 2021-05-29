Tony Schiavone and Jim Cornette Comment On Tony Khan’s WWE/NJPW Promo

As PWMania.com previously reported, a video was published on social media of AEW President Tony Khan cutting a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor.
Tony Schiavone, who interviewed Khan for the segment, and Jim Cornette commented on the promo:
If anyone watches this video and still claims that @TonyKhan can’t do promos, then you know that that person is full of shit. (That was one take btw!) watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT tonight at 10pm ET/9 c, the fans are back here tonight + it’s #DoubleorNothing on ppv this Sunday! https://t.co/Da2FTasovF
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) May 29, 2021
I think @tonyschiavone24 and the rest of the @AEW staff should be commended for letting fans do promos with an on-air talent……oh, wait, this is actually a REAL promo? I thought it was a Make-A-Wish kid talking about the bouts between his action figures. https://t.co/kh0sMB4ngo
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) May 29, 2021