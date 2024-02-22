Tony Schiavone Believes AEW Revolution Is Going To Be An Emotional Night For Everyone

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including how he believes AEW Revolution is going to be an emotional night for everyone involved as it will be “The Icon” Sting’s retirement match.

Schiavone said, “Yeah, in many ways, it’s going to be. Sting’s family’s going to be there. He’s invited a couple of his friends to be there. So it is. It’s gonna be an emotional night for me, and it’s gonna be an emotional night for Ric Flair, who’s gonna be there as well, and the fact that, you think about Sting and Flair, Clash of the Champions, I was there to call it, and how much the Greensboro Coliseum means to me as a wrestling fan, that was my go-to place during all my fandom back in the 70s. It means a lot to me. So with that in mind, I really personally look forward to that night.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



