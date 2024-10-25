Tony Schiavone Believes Samantha Irvin Won’t Come To AEW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics, including why he believes Samantha Irvin is not coming to AEW.

Schiavone said, “We already got the best ring announcer in the world with Justin Roberts, and Arkady Aura is a great ring announcer, who’s a great person and is doing a great job. [Samantha Irvin] ain’t coming here. I wouldn’t think. And of course I’ve been wrong so many times but why would we?”

