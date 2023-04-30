Tony Schiavone Calls Excalibur One Of The Best Play-By-Play Commentator He’s Worked With

AEW’s Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Taz, and stating that Excalibur is one of the best play-by-play men he’s ever worked with.

He said, “As much as anything else, I really enjoy working with Taz and Excalibur. I just love it. I think Taz is just a joy to work with. Excalibur I think is one of the best, if not the best, play-by-play man I’ve ever worked with. He’s different than J.R. was. J.R. was the emotion. He was like the Larry Munson emotion of it. Excalibur is the technical. I’m sitting here doing my role and loving what I’m doing because there’s no pressure. The pressure is on Excalibur, not me.”

