Tony Schiavone Calls Jon Moxley The Closest Thing AEW Has To A Stone Cold Steve Austin

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone stated the following on his What Happened When podcast:

“I hate to make this comparison but I’m going to, and I’ve said it, I even said it back when we first started. Jon Moxley is probably the closest thing to a Stone Cold Steve Austin that we have in AEW…Just doesn’t give a s**t type of guy.

Darby Allin is the same way. I’ve never seen — I mean Darby’s a type of guy, wouldn’t you agree, that every match he wrestles, you think it’s his last because of the crazy s**t that he does.”

