Tony Schiavone Comments On AEW Possibly Having A Streaming Service

During a recent edition of Ask Tony Live! on AdFreeShows.com, Tony Schiavone talked about AEW possibly having a streaming service:

“I think we’re going to see a streaming service — This is my thought, I don’t know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there’s going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022. So I think it’s going to come up very, very soon. I do know that there were people in Warner Media that I knew, that I still know, that work in Warner Media that have nothing to do with AEW and told me that — They said, ‘You know that AEW is going to be part of HBO Max.’ HBO Max has all these different — They have DC. I remember asking someone in the front office, not Tony, I said, ‘Are we going to be on HBO Max?’ They said, ‘Doubt it, until they want to come up with a lot more money.’ So I think we’re going to end up getting our own streaming service. I’m just trying to fill in all of the blanks here from what I’ve heard. It’s not really on Tony’s radar right now, but I’m sure there are people in the office that are working that out for him.”