Tony Schiavone Comments On The DX Invasion Of WCW Nitro

On the latest episode of his “What Happened When” podcast, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone shared his memories of perhaps the most infamous incident during the “Monday Night Wars,” the night in April 1998 when WWE’s D-Generation X attempted to invade WCW Monday Night Nitro. DX went to the arena where Nitro was taking place and even went to the CNN towers.

Schiavone recalled the incident when asked about his memories of it.

“I think we were in Norfolk and the only thing I remember about it was someone said, ‘some WWE guys outside here and they’re shooting something. And I went, ‘are you kidding me? Are you serious? They are actually acknowledging us. They are actually sending some people out.’ Now, I had also heard that they had gone to our offices. Yeah, now that all that kind of blew me away that was out of the norm that Vince (McMahon) had normally done in that he ignored the competition. Think that, well, maybe we are doing something right here if they are outside. And I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if they’re gonna try to get inside and wonder if we’re gonna let them inside, and I guess Eric (Bischoff) thought said now recently that had he known, he would have let him in, right?”

When discussing what might have happened if DX had been granted access to the arena.

Schiavone said, “For friends, and many of them have wrestled against each other, and so yeah, Bruce is right about that. That wouldn’t have happened.”