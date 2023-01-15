Tony Schiavone Explains Why Chris Jericho is an Excellent AEW Leader

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of the “WHW” podcast.

During the podcast, Schiavone praised Chris Jericho and discussed why he believes the former World Heavyweight Champion is a great leader.

“I have so much time for Chris Jericho. What a great leader he is. You know how I know he’s a great leader? He did the job to Action Andretti. Did the job to Ricky Starks. That’s a great leader. I’ll show you how you can lose and still keep your heat.”

Jericho’s most recent victory came on November 23 when he defeated Tomohiro Ishii on the AEW Dynamite show.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: