Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Will Never Watch The Mr. McMahon Netflix Docuseries

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics, including why he will never watch the Mr. McMahon docuseries on Netflix.

Schiavone said, “I will never watch anything Bill Simmons does. He can go suck a d**k.”

On his issues with Bill Simmons:

“Bill was very critical of me during the WCW years, and you know what, said some very terrible things. So you know what he can do…there you go…And I had I know he [Simmons] was one of the founders of ’30 for 30,’ I wouldn’t have watched any of them.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.