Tony Schiavone Health Update, Covid-19 Test Result, Fight For The Fallen Pre-Show

– AEW analyst Tony Schiavone missed tonight’s Fight For The Fallen due to a delay in his COVID-19 test result. As of this time, Schiavone is in good health and does not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

– The Pre-Show for this week’s AEW Fight For The Fallen is now online, check it out below.