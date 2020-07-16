Tony Schiavone Health Update, Covid-19 Test Result, Fight For The Fallen Pre-Show


PWMania.com Staff
-

– AEW analyst Tony Schiavone missed tonight’s Fight For The Fallen due to a delay in his COVID-19 test result. As of this time, Schiavone is in good health and does not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

– The Pre-Show for this week’s AEW Fight For The Fallen is now online, check it out below.

