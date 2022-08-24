Tony Schiavone on AEW: “Things Are Not as Bad as Bullsh*t People on the Internet Would Say”

Tony Schiavone discussed his new responsibilities with AEW during his What Happened When podcast and addressed online rumours that some people were dissatisfied.

Schiavone said:

“[I] enjoy my job, enjoy my new responsibilities with the company. They are challenging, but those are challenges that I readily accepted when I took the job. I’m seeing a whole new part of wrestling and wrestlers that I didn’t see before,”

“There are some challenges, as you know, and of course the internet is going crazy about this or that. I’m not going to get into it because…I’m going to say this right now, things are not as bad as bullshit people on the internet would say. Not even close to it. We’ve got some things in place now that I think are going to make us better than ever.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)