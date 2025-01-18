Tony Schiavone On His Most Famous Line And Hulk Hogan’s Impact On WCW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics, including his most famous line as an announcer.

Schiavone said, “I’m just like the traffic cop, so I don’t look to try to make quotes. I don’t look to try to say something memorable. I don’t. I just try to make the match as exciting as I can. The quote that I guess I’m most known for is, ‘Hulk Hogan, you can go to hell, straight to hell’ was done right off the cuff. I did not write that down. I did not plan it.”

On the importance of Hulk Hogan to WCW:

“I thought when Eric came in and Hogan came around, it elevated us. And it took us out from being — or it delayed the inevitable. Which I always thought, the inevitable was that because we were run by a television company, that they did not give a s**t about us ever since Ted Turner had kind of left. And it was going to eventually go out of business. It did go out of business. Eric just prolonged that by being the smartest guy that ever ran the company. And Hulk Hogan’s arrival later that year, selling out the Orlando arena we would have never done without Hulk Hogan. And pay-per-view buys just jumping, which would never been done without Hulk Hogan, really turned our fortunes around and enabling us to stay in business another, what, seven years?”

