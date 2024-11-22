Tony Schiavone On QT Marshall: “He Knows More About Wrestling Than Anybody Out There“

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently discussed several professional wrestling topics, including QT Marshall, on his podcast, “What Happened When. ”

Schiavone said, “QT, over the years, he’s gotten some heat, right, we all have. But QT is like backstage MVP, MVP, MVP. He is tremendous. He knows more about wrestling than just about anybody out there today. That [his match at AEW Full Gear] should be a lot of fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

