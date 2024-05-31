Tony Schiavone On Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including whether or not he thinks Vince McMahon will try to return to wrestling sometime in the future.

Schiavone said, “If he was in his 50s, maybe. I know you [Conrad] think we will. And of course, ego can drive people. But if I’m the age of Vince McMahon…what is he right now? 75? 76? And I’m a multi-billionaire, what the f*** do I want to do that s*** again for? Enjoy the remaining years of your life. I guess if you’ve got an ego that says you’ve got to work, or that you’ve got to be involved, I guess the remaining years of your life, enjoying the remaining years is working. But not for me dude.”

