Tony Schiavone Recalls “The Beginning of the End of WCW”

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of the What Happened When podcast.

During the podcast, Schiavone pinpointed the exact moment he believes began the ultimate demise of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was bought out by WWE.

Sting won the WCW World Championship in a controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997, defeating NWO leader “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan.

“[Starrcade 1997 was] the beginning of the end of WCW. It wasn’t a fast-count, Anybody who saw it knew it wasn’t. They made me say it was a fast-count and I knew it wasn’t. We just, we just f***** all of ourselves and try to lie our way through it and people saw through it. Sting should’ve won clean or there should’ve been a fast-count … and it was just brutal.”

