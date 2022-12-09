Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years

Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall.

Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression.

Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where the AEW commentator reflects on the Ric Flair & Greg Valentine vs. Gene & Ole Anderson tag-team title showdown from many moons ago.

On his favorite match being Ric Flair & Greg Valentine winning the world tag team titles from Gene & Ole Anderson: “My favorite match attending was at the Greensboro Coliseum in 1978, when Ric Flair and Greg Valentine faced the Andersons [Gene Anderson & Ole Anderson] for the World Tag Team Championship and defeating them that day to become World Tag Team Champions. It was one of those matches that I will never forget. It start out, everyone had a lot of excitement. Back then, everything was kayfabe. We just were all swept up into it. As the match kept building, the fan excitement got more and more.”

On remembering watching the match with friends: “I remember one of my friends, Tommy, turned to me, a guy who I used to hang out with all the time, turned to me and said, ‘This is the greatest goddamn match I’ve ever seen,’ and I said, ‘Hell yeah, and we are going drink beer on the way home.’ Just a bunch of rednecks going to a wrestling match. That just stuck with me forever as one of my favorite matches.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Ask Tony Anything” on-demand podcast by visiting Patreon.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.