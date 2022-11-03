Tony Schiavone Says Chris Jericho’s AEW Role is to Be the Locker Room Leader

Tony Schiavone answered some questions from listeners on AdFreeShows.com. When asked what Chris Jericho is now in charge of, Schiavone responded as follows:

“He’s going to be, he’s just kind of a leader of the locker room. That’s basically all that I know about it. When we have locker room meetings, he kind of runs things. There’s a number of athletes that he’s kind of in charge of their creative, and other than that, he’s just a guy that has a lot of clout, and because he has a lot of clout, when he says something, the wrestlers take it to heart. I don’t know if he really has an official title like we do, but I just know that that’s kind of what he’s doing. Call It the team captain for lack of a better word.”

About the rumor that Schiavone is Tony Khan’s right-hand man:

“I did a search on the internet and it came up that Tony Schiavone was now number two and Tony Khan’s right hand man and I thought (he laughs), okay, as long as the wrestlers believe that, what hell, because that’s furthest from the truth. Tony Khan does not have a number two. He’s his own number two.”

