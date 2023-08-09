Tony Schiavone Shares His Thoughts On Vince Russo And Meeting Enzo Amore

AEW personality Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson recently spoke on their “What Happened When” podcast about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Schiavone recently meeting Enzo Amore at WrestleCon in Detroit:

“I met a guy for the first time ever and I’m thinking, God, that’s Enzo over there. I’m gonna go over and say hello to him, but before I could, he came sprinting over and we talked for a long time. Well, he talked for a long time. What frickin energy he’s got, my God. So we talked, we connected, and traded phone numbers. It was really cool to talk to him. I’d never met him before. I only knew the guy that you saw on the microphone. I was truly entertained by Enzo when he was on TV. Truly entertained by him. I never met him. I was completely surprised, and maybe I shouldn’t be now because it happens all the time. I was completely surprised about how much he had watched me during my career. Most of these kids who wrestle now were children of the 90s, in their 30s, and so he had watched me. He was so nice and so respectful that it’s really difficult for me to say anything bad about him because the Enzo that I know is a pretty cool guy and I was entertained by him.”

“Yeah, I know about the allegations. I know the allegations, nothing ever happened about him, and it’s funny that, you know, somebody can just throw an allegation on social media and all of a sudden, right? He and I talked about that and we talked about the Madison Square Garden Show. Remember that, where he and Big Cass, or Big Bill, made that surprise appearance. We talked about a lot of things. Actually, he talked about a lot of things. I was just listening. It was cool. So you know, it’s Twitter, or X, it’s just full of haters. That’s all it is. It’s full of haters. People who really don’t have enough courage to tell you what they think of you, but they’ll get behind a keyboard and do it. It’s full of cowards and haters, so yeah, I enjoyed my time with him. I really did.”

Thoughts on Vince Russo:

“I’ve said this about Vince Russo many times, and I’m gonna say it again. If you expect me to sit up here and criticize Vince Russo, he did some great things, he did some things that didn’t work, but Vince Russo was loyal to me and good to me and a friend of mine. So if you think I’m gonna sit up here and say bad things about him, you’re wrong. I’m not because of the way he treated me and that’s how I worked my life. I mean, to me, it’s stupid and it’s wrong to get on the podcast or even write a book and shit on somebody that was good to you when you worked with them. That’s wrong. That’s like, one of the rules about being a good human being, so I’m not doing that.”

