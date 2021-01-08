Tony Schiavone Talks About Being In Talks With WWE

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone talked about being in talks with WWE just prior to the launch of AEW:

“During this time, WWE kept talking to me, and I never told WWE that Tony Khan had an interest in me. I was just listening to what they had to say. So, they would call me, and they would say, ‘We don’t have our ducks in a row yet; we’ll be back in touch with you.'”

“Bruce [Prichard] called and said that Vince is very much interested; he wants you to come here and end your career. I said, okay, ‘then make me an offer.’ So, they had an HR person call me, and they say, ‘How much do you need?’ I hyped through the ball way up in the air on that one. And they said, ‘Okay, we’ll be back in touch with you.'”

“Meanwhile, I go down to talk to Tony Khan, and I met with Tony, it was an all-day meeting at the stadium, and I knew immediately I wanted to work there.”

“I didn’t play two sides against the middle; I didn’t. So, I was just waiting and waiting to hear, and Tony offered me something phenomenal. And I knew I wanted to work there, but I was going to listen to what the WWE had to say. I was not one to call the WWE and say, ‘Listen, Tony Khan has offered me this,’ or go to Tony and I did tell Tony that I heard from the WWE and Tony says, ‘Well, if they offer you a million dollars, take it.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry, I will.’ Lois told me, ‘It doesn’t matter what they offer, don’t take it.’ So, anyway, she has a bad feeling about them.”

“The week of SummerSlam, they contacted me, and this was now, I was talking to one of the HR ladies. We will be back in touch with you right after SummerSlam. So the Monday after SummerSlam, I get a call first thing in the morning, and the late from the WWE says, ‘Thank you for your interest, Mr. Schiavone, we have nothing for you.’ And I went, ‘Uh, you guys contacted me.'”

(quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)