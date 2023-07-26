Tony Schiavone Talks About Negative Influence Social Media Has On Wrestlers

Social media has had a huge influence on the pro wrestling industry.

It’s also had a big impact on the wrestlers themselves.

On the latest edition of his What Happened When with Tony Schiavone podcast, the AEW commentator shared his thoughts on the subject.

“I think if you try to direct what you’re doing on an interview or too much online, I think you’re missing the point,” he said. “So many wrestlers today are motivated by Twitter or by Instagram, and I think it’s wrong.”

Schiavone added, “So, just my opinion and I could be wrong, but I guess that’s just, that’s the old man in me right?”

