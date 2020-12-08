Tony Schiavone To Interview Shaquille O’Neal On AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal will appear during this week’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. Shaq will be on Dynamite for an interview with Tony Schiavone, where he will address the company.

An appearance by Shaq was teased several weeks back during the debut segment for Jade Cargill. Cargill responded to Cody Rhodes calling himself a “giant killer” and said she knows a real giant – Shaq. This led to Brandi Rhodes confronting Cargill, and rumors of a potential mixed tag team match. Shaq, who works on TNT’s Inside The NBA show and was backstage for AEW Full Gear last month, also teased an AEW appearance back in August when he said he wanted to fight Cody during a press release to announce his new multi-year contract with WarnerMedia. There’s no word yet on what AEW has planned for Shaq and the interview with Schiavone, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated listing for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT:

* Tony Schiavone interviews NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

* Tony Schiavone interviews AEW newcomer Sting

* Fallout from Don Callis helping Kenny Omega win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley last week, and Omega’s appearance on Impact Wrestling

* MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Angelico and Jack Evans in a non-title match

* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* FTR vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

* Lance Archer and Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

* The Inner Circle Ultimatum segment – will the group break up?

* Abadon will be in action