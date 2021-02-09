Tony Schiavone To Interview Sting On AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview Sting on this week’s Dynamite. Sting will likely discuss his upcoming AEW in-ring debut at the Revolution PPV on 3/7, which will see he and Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a Street Fight.

Here is the updated line up for Dynamite this week-

-Tony Schiavone will interview Sting

-The Acclaimed vs. MJF and Chris Jericho

-Cody and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

-Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch (World Title Eliminator First Round)

-Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Darby Allin defends TNT Championship vs. Joey Janela

-World Champion Kenny Omega and Kenta vs. Lance Archer and Jon Moxley (Falls Count Anywhere)