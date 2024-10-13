Tony Schiavone To Remain With AEW For 4 Or 5 More Years

Tony Schiavone will be sticking around with AEW for the foreseeable future.

Schiavone spoke at the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum about AEW’s new deals with WBD and FOX Sports Mexico, and how because of them, he’s got at least another four or five more years in the company.

“We’re very very excited about our renewal with Warner Brothers Discovery and Fox Sports Mexico,” Schiavone stated. “We’re very very excited about that. I’m personally excited that my long-time career is going to continue for at least another four to five years or so. I’m honored to be here.”

Check out the complete AEW WrestleDream post-show scrum below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.