Tony Schiavone Turns Down Working On New Vice TV Territories Docu-Series

During the latest episode of What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about not wanting to work with the Producers of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring.

Schiavone said he has declined an offer from Vice to work on the upcoming territories documentaries because of the fallout from season three of Dark Side of the Ring.

“I have declined. I’m not going to talk to those guys at all. I will not do anything with those guys. I’m thinking about how guys have helped them out doing interviews for their shows and how guys have ended up getting in trouble because of it. I’m not working for people like that. I like to feel I respect the business too much. I’m sure it will be good. I’m sure there will be somebody they interview and there will be a part of the interview that they shouldn’t air, but they will air it anyway”