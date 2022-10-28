Tony Schiavone’s Son Joins AEW As Backstage Producer

Tony Schiavone’s son is “#AllElite.”

Matt Schiavone, the son of the aforementioned legendary commentator, started working as a producer for All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Rampage television shoot last week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The new AEW producer is seen in a GIF below from the show held last Friday night at the headquarters of the promotion.

According to Schiavone’s LinkedIn page, he has worked as a FOX News producer in New York City, and has also dabbled in pro wrestling with a credit as a producer for the Starrcast event in May of 2019. He has also worked for the MLB Network and the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, which his father Tony Schiavone also worked at.

Going through some of my old things at my parents and found these—thought they were cool. #WCW #TNTMondayNitro pic.twitter.com/uebXyjaugO — SonofaSchiavone (@SonofaSchiavone) December 22, 2021