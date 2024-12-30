Top 25 Best-Selling Wrestlers On Pro Wrestling Tees For 2024 Revealed

ProWrestlingTees.com has revealed its top 25 best-selling wrestlers for 2024, highlighting the performers who made the biggest impact in merchandise sales this year. Here’s the list:

1. Sting

2. Will Ospreay

3. Danhausen

4. MJF

5. Darby Allin

6. Swerve Strickland

7. Toni Storm

8. Bryan Danielson

9. Adam Page

10. Orange Cassidy

11. Kenny Omega

12. The Outrunners

13. Jon Moxley

14. Mercedes Moné

15. Adam Copeland

16. Mariah May

17. Young Bucks

18. Willow Nightingale

19. Jay White

20. The Acclaimed

21. FTR

22. Britt Baker

23. Adam Cole

24. Prince Nana

25. Mark Briscoe