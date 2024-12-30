Top 25 Best-Selling Wrestlers On Pro Wrestling Tees For 2024 Revealed

ProWrestlingTees.com has revealed its top 25 best-selling wrestlers for 2024, highlighting the performers who made the biggest impact in merchandise sales this year. Here’s the list:
1. Sting
2. Will Ospreay
3. Danhausen
4. MJF
5. Darby Allin
6. Swerve Strickland
7. Toni Storm
8. Bryan Danielson
9. Adam Page
10. Orange Cassidy
11. Kenny Omega
12. The Outrunners
13. Jon Moxley
14. Mercedes Moné
15. Adam Copeland
16. Mariah May
17. Young Bucks
18. Willow Nightingale
19. Jay White
20. The Acclaimed
21. FTR
22. Britt Baker
23. Adam Cole
24. Prince Nana
25. Mark Briscoe
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 30, 2024