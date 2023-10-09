Top 25 WWE SmackDown Moments In History Leading Up To 2023 Season Premiere Edition

Leading up to this Friday’s season premiere, FOX aired a syndicated special on Sunday night that ranked the top 25 WWE SmackDown moments in history. The selection criteria were described as “the 25 moments that defined SmackDown, ranked according to their significance to the brand.”

The list is as follows:

25. Steve Austin destroys the DX Express: April 27th, 2000

24. Kurt Angle sings “Sexy Kurt” with Sherri: March 24th, 2005

23. Eddie Guerrero WWE Title celebration: February 19th, 2004

22. Carmella cashes in Money in the bank: April 10th, 2018

21. Brock Lesnar uses a forklift: March 18th, 2022

20. Orton sends Undertaker to hell: November 29th, 2005

19. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss cage match: January 17th, 2017

18. Bayley destroys her Bayley buddies: October 11th, 2019

17. The Usos have record breaking Tag Team Title victory over The New Day: November 11th, 2022

16. Coronation of King Booker: May 26th, 2006

15. Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle Iron Man match: September 18th, 2003

14. Seth Rollins invades the home of Edge: October 1st, 2021

13. Shawn Michaels mocks The Undertaker: March 27th, 2009

12. AJ Styles wins WWE Title: November 7th, 2017

11. Tribute to The Troops: December 25th, 2003

10. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunite: March 17th, 2023

9. The celebration of Kofi-Mania: April 9th, 2019

8. Steve Austin and Booker T grocery store fight: December 13th, 2001

7. Rey Mysterio punches Dominik: March 24th, 2023

6. Smackdown’s debut: August 26th, 1999

5. Brock Lesnar and Big show ring collapse: June 12th, 2003

4. Charlotte Flair returns: December 30th, 2022

3. FOX premiere: October 4th, 2019

2. John Cena debuts: June 27th, 2002

1. Jey Uso leaves The Bloodline: June 16th, 2023