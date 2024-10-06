Top 3 Moments From WWE Bad Blood 2024

On Saturday, October 5th, WWE returned to Atlanta, GA to present it’s big event, Bad Blood. This marked the first time Bad Blood made its show return to a WWE premium live event since 2004, when Triple H and Shawn Michaels main evented the show inside of Hell In A Cell.

Tonight’s show was headlined by a massive tag team main event, which saw Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu team up to take on the unlikely Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns duo. We also saw CM Punk and Drew McIntyre finally end their rivalry inside Hell In A Cell, Rhea Ripley challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and so much more. So what were the top three moments of the show?

3. Triple H’s massive announcement leads to a GUNTHER-Goldberg Showdown

Towards the middle of the show, Triple H’s entrance music hit and he made his way to the ring for what Michael Cole called a “historic” announcement to kick off the show. With rumors running rampant about what this announcement could be, anything was truly on the table, including some new midcard championships for the women’s division. Ultimately, this announcement ended up being the unveiling of the brand new Crown Jewel Championship.

This means that every year at Crown Jewel the two top men’s and women’s champions will face off for a beautiful new championship, which is designed with 50 KT diamonds. This is a cool caveat to show who truly is the best of the best in WWE. However, it felt a little bit over hyped. Nonetheless, in four weeks we will see the 2024 Crown Jewel Champions crowned at Crown Jewel 2024. It remains to be seen on if this title will be defended throughout the year or just be a yearly thing, but one thing we know is that this will truly show who the best of the best is.

However, the bigger story is after the announcement, GUNTHER made his way down to the ring and got into it with Goldberg who was sitting ringside and enjoying the show. Ultimately, nothing came about yet, but it was a big tease of the impending future match between GUNTHER and Goldberg which could very well happen sooner than later.

2. CM Punk ends his epic rivalry with Drew McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell

The show opened tonight with the match that arguably should have headlined. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have had what many consider to be the best rivalry of 2024, and it’s very easy to see why. With one win over the other each, this was the rubber match. It’s only fitting that these two bitter rivals met inside of “Satan’s structure,” Hell In A Cell.

The match delivered on just about every front. You could feel the tension from the ring of the bell. After exchanging some words, Punk and McIntyre unloaded on each other to kick off the action. It didn’t take too long for either of these men to use the steel structure to their advantage as the match spilled over to the outside fairly quickly.

This match was bloody, brutal, and above all else, amazing. This very well could have been one of the top WWE matches of the year. Punk and McIntyre truly left it all out in the ring and beat the hell out of each other. Ultimately, Punk wraps a chain around his knee and lands the GTS to win the match. It remains to be seen where both of these men go from here, but one thing we know is both Punk and McIntyre told the best story WWE has seen in a long time, with the exception of The Bloodline.

1. The next chapter of the Bloodline is here

In the main event of Bad Blood, we saw one of the biggest tag team matches in recent memory. On one side, representing The Bloodline, we saw Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu team up. On the other, for the first time ever, Cody Rhodes teamed up with his greatest rival, the tribal chief, Roman Reigns.

This was a classic case of the enemy, of my enemy, is my friend. While Rhodes and Reigns will never be spending the holidays together, they looked great as a tag team. Rhodes took out Fatu with a huge splash from the top rope through the announce table. This led to Sikoa and Roman going head-to-head. As Reigns called for the spear, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa caused a distraction which led to Sikoa landing a spear for just a two-count.

This led to Jimmy Uso causing a distraction, taking out Tonga and Loa. Reigns capitalized on this by landing a massive spear on Sikoa for the three-count. After the match, Uso and Reigns helped Rhodes when he was attacked by The Bloodline. With The Bloodline in retreat, The Rock’s music hit to a deafening pop. There was a ton to unpack here, but it looks like we are entering the next chapter of this epic Bloodline saga. Where does The Rock stand? Who will join Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns to help take down the new Bloodline? Things are truly starting to heat up.