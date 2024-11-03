Top 3 Moments of WWE Crown Jewel 2024

On Saturday, November 2nd, WWE returned to Saudi Arabia for its big event, “Crown Jewel.” The show was headlined by a massive main event which saw the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, go one-on-one with the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER to become the first ever Crown Jewel Champion.

On the women’s side of things, we also saw the Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, go one-on-one with the WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax to become the first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. We also saw Randy Orton square off with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins go one-on-one with Bronson Reed, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the show?

3. All hell breaks loose between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

In one of the night’s big marquee matches, we saw a heated rivalry emerge as Kevin Owens met “The Viper” Randy Orton. This was hardly a match as all hell broke loose as soon as it started. Orton and Owens brawled throughout the ringside area, leading both general managers, and various officials to make their way out to try and put a stop to this.

This led to Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Adam Pearce and the fight spilling over into the crowd. Ultimately, Owens hit a massive elbow drop on Orton who was positioned on a table in the ringside area. Owens has truly reached a new low as a heel and it looks like his rivalry with Orton is far from over.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for each of these men. There have been rumors going around about Owens being next in line for a Undisputed WWE Championship shot against Cody Rhodes, which makes a ton of sense. However, another match may be in order to finally settle this between Owens and Orton once and for all.

2. The New Bloodline reigns supreme, Sami Zayn makes his choice

In the opening match of “Crown Jewel 2024,” we saw The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, & Tama Tonga) square off with the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, & Jey Uso). This was a massive six-man tag team match that was almost six months in the making. The match became official when Jey finally reunited with Jimmy and Roman on SmackDown.

The crowd was firmly behind the OG Bloodline in this match. After a very hard-fought match, Solo Sikoa pinned Roman Reigns after landing a huge Samoan spike. After the match, The Bloodline continued to take the fight to the OG Bloodline, but Sami Zayn’s entrance hit and he came out to make the save for Jey Uso.

All hell broke loose as the fight was indeed on between all eight men. The segment ended with Zayn accidentally hitting Roman Reigns when aiming for Sikoa. Jimmy quickly got in the face or Zayn, but one thing we know is that the match for War Games later this month is really taking shape.

1. New Crown Jewel Champions Crowned

About halfway through the show, the WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax, squared off with the Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan to become the first ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Despite the numerous outside interference’s by both women’s friends, this match really delivered on just about every front.

The match ended when Morgan hit her finishing move on Nia Jax to win the first-ever WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship which was hand presented to her by Triple H. Morgan makes history in becoming the first ever women’s Crown Jewel Champion, and will live in the record books forever.

The show was main evented by a huge match which saw the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, go one-on-one with the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Both of these men had hopes to become the first-ever Men’s Crown Jewel Champion, but there would only be one winner, and one history maker.

GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes truly left it all out in the ring in an instant classic of a main event. Ultimately, Rhodes would go for a super Cody cutter, which got reversed into a sleeper hold by GUNTHER, but Rhodes would reverse this and pin GUNTHER for the three-count to become the first ever Crown Jewel Champion. This was a stellar match.