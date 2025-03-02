Top 3 Moments Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

On Saturday, March 1st, WWE returned to Toronto for the final big stop on its “Road to WrestleMania,” Elimination Chamber. The show was headlined by CM Punk, Logan Paul, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins facing off in the Elimination Chamber to see who punches their ticket to meet Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

We also saw Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez meet in the women’s Elimination Chamber match to see who will challenge for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41, Sami Zayn meet Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the show?

Honorable Mention: Randy Orton Returns

In one of the night’s most brutal matches, we saw Kevin Owens defeat Sami Zayn in a match that was unsanctioned by the WWE. Owens continued the attack on Zayn after the match which led to a returning Randy Orton to make the save. Orton teased a punt on Owens, but was stopped by officials before he was able to connect. A match between Orton and Owens on the “Grandest Stage of them All” could be just what the doctor ordered up.

3. Jade Cargill Returns/Bianca Belair Punches Her Ticket To WrestleMania

The night’s opening match saw Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez meet in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. It remains to be seen who they will face, but one thing we know for sure is it will either be Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship.

The match itself set the tone for a fantastic show. It started off with a lot of chaos which saw Liv Morgan and Naomi supposed to start the match. However, Jade Cargill made her return and attacked Naomi, having her taken out of the chamber on a stretcher. The match came down to Morgan and Belair.

Ultimately, a KOD from Belair punches her ticket to a potential dream match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. If Rhea Ripley gets passed Iyo Sky on Monday Night Raw, then the dream match will come to life between two of the top women in the entire WWE today.

2. John Cena Punches His Ticket to WrestleMania

In the final match of the night, we saw Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, John Cena, and CM Punk square off inside of the men’s Elimination Chamber match. The winner of this match was to go on to WrestleMania and challenge Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rollins and McIntyre started the chamber match, picking up where they left off at WrestleMania 40. Over time more and more competitors entered the fray until all six men made it into the ring. After eliminating Rollins, Punk found himself face-to-face with John Cena in the final two of the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Ultimately, John Cena defeated Punk after an eliminated Rollins stomped Punk’s face onto the mat on the outside of the ring. It looks like we will be getting Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the top prize in the sport in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Can Cena break the record in his final WrestleMania main event and win his 17th World Title?

1. Cody answers The Rock, John Cena turns Heel

Coming into the night, one of the big stories was Cody Rhodes having to give The Rock an answer. On a recent episode of SmackDown, Rhodes and The Rock came face-to-face. After some talking, Rock told Rhodes that he wants his “soul.” While many fans didn’t know what this was in regards too, we hoped to get some more answers tonight.

Rhodes response to the Rock’s question was quite simply, “Go F**K YOURSELF.” However, perhaps in one of WWE’s most shocking moments in history, The Rock made a gesture to Cena while Cena was hugging Rhodes. Cena lost it and turned heel absolutely destroying Rhodes in the process.

After 20+ years, John Cena is finally a heel in the WWE. Many fans, myself included never thought we’d see the day, but it has finally happened. WrestleMania season is heating up, and Cena is more desperate than ever before to win his 17th World Championship and put himself in company all by himself.