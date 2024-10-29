Top 3 Moments Of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024

On Sunday, October 27th, NXT returned to the Giant Center in Hershey, PA for the spookiest night of the year, “Halloween Havoc.” The show was headlined by a huge match that saw Trick Williams put his NXT Championship on the line against Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match.

We also saw Tony D’Angelo put his NXT North American Championship on the line in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer team up to take on Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez in a dream tag team match, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the show?

3. Fallon Henley wins the NXT Women’s North American Championship/ Zaria confronts her

Before the main event, we saw the second of three championship matches take place. This time, it was Kelani Jordan putting her Women’s North American Championship on the line against Fallon Henley. This was Henley’s first shot at singles gold in NXT and she looked to make the most of this opportunity.

However, there was a big catch for this match. In order to have successfully retained her NXT Women’s North American Championship, Kelani Jordan would have had to defeat Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley in consecutive one-on-one matches. Jordan got passed Nyx and Jayne and made it all the way to the end with Henley.

However, the match would not go in her favor. Ultimately, after two hard-fought matches, and a post-match beat down by Jayne, Henley defeats Jordan to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion. This has truly been a long time coming for Henley and she more than deserves this moment. However, the bigger story came after when Zaria made her presence felt taking out all three members of Fatal Influence.

2. Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer defeat Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade/Zaria shows up

Following the opening match between Tony D’Angelo and Oba Femi, we saw Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer face-off with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. This was a dream tag team match which featured four of the very best women’s wrestlers in the world today go at it. It also marked Jade’s first match back since her injury.

The fans were firmly behind Giulia and Vaquer in this match. Jade and Vaquer started the match for their respective teams. Thanks to heel tactics from Perez and Jade, they were able to separate Giulia from her partner and control a good portion of this match. Perez and Jade have shown that they are great teammates once again, and haven’t missed a step.

Ultimately, Vaquer landed her finishing move from the top rope on Perez and pinned her to win the match for her team. After the match, Zaria showed up and looked over all four women from high up in the arena. With Vaquer getting the win here, it may be an indication of things to come, including a potential one-on-one match between Perez and Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship, and adding Zaria to the mix should be very interesting. This was a fantastic first-time ever match, and it didn’t disappoint.

1. Trick Williams retains against Ethan Page, Ridge Holland and Bubba Ray Dudley get involved

In the main event of the night, we saw Trick Williams put his NXT Championship on the line against Ethan Page in a “Devil’s Playground” match. This came after Williams spun the wheel, and it landed on the Devil’s Playground match choice. Page looked to win back the NXT Championship he lost to Williams earlier in the month on NXT’s debut show on the CW.

This match was a blast and a great way to close out the show. The fans were firmly behind the champion as he took the fight to Page all throughout the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. We saw pumpkins get involved, weapons of all sorts, and overall a fantastic and hard-hitting main event.

Ultimately, Williams secures the victory after hitting the trick shot on Page for the three-count. After the match, Ridge Holland makes his way out, and takes out Williams. Page helps out, but Bubba Ray Dudley makes the save, leading to a potential match when NXT comes to the 2300 Arena on November 6th. This was a great way to end Halloween Havoc, and it really set the tone for the future of NXT on the CW.