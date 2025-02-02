Top 3 Moments Of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

It is officially that time of year again. On Saturday, February 1st, WWE returned to Indianapolis for one of its biggest, and most exciting, shows of the year, Royal Rumble. Tonight is the night that kicks off the Road to WrestleMania 41, and where the first two stars punch their tickets for their championship matches on the Grandest Stage of them All.

The show was headlined by the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which was one of the most stacked in history. We also saw the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, D.I.Y. defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns, and Cody Rhodes meet Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. So, what were the top three moments of the night?

3. Cody Rhodes retains after a brutal fight

One of the nights biggest matches saw Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a ladder match. This match was as brutal and hard-hitting as you thought it would be. Simply put, this was a match between two people who absolutely hated each other.

This match was a spot fest, and I mean that in the best way possibly. It was ladders galore, with each man giving it their all to hurt each other. At one point in the match, Nick Aldis and WWE officials had to come out to check on Owens and Rhodes. This led to Sami Zayn coming out and checking on both men as well.

One of the coolest spots of the night happened Rhodes sent Owens through a ladder with the Alabama Slam while he was on the announce table and the ladder was connected between the two. Ultimately, Rhodes ended up winning his championship back after what could have very well been the match of the night.

2. Alexa Bliss returns/Charlotte Flair punches her ticket to WrestleMania 41

In the opening contest of the night, we saw 30-woman fight for their spot in a championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania. The match started with Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan. From there, we saw contestants enter and give it their all to etch their name in history.

Names like Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia entered the match from NXT. We also saw the likes of Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella, make their way into the fray. However, one of the biggest returns of the night came when we saw Alexa Bliss enter the match at #21.

Despite her “contract disputes,” Bliss is officially back in the WWE. After nearly an hour, the final two were Charlotte Flair and Roxanne Perez. Ultimately, a big boot from Flair knocks Perez out to the floor, winning the match for Charlotte. With the win, Charlotte has become the first two-time Women’s Royal Rumble winner in history. It looks like we could be destined for a Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton match at WrestleMania 41.

1. Jey Uso YEET’s all the way to WrestleMania

The main event of the show saw 30 men fight for their sport in a championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania. The match started with Rey Mysterio and one of the newest stars of Monday Night Raw, Penta. This was a great opening sequence between two men who compliment each other very well.

As the match went on, more and more men joined the fray. We also saw a couple of surprises in this match, including an IShowSpeed sighting, a Joe Hendry debut, and a return from the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles who hasn’t been seen since October. However, when a match is as good as this one was, you don’t need many surprises to enjoy it.

After CM Punk eliminates both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, all hell breaks looses as Rollins attacks Reigns on the floor, curb stomping him on the steps. Ultimately, the match comes down to John Cena and Jey Uso. When the dust settled, it was Jey Uso who eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

This was as close to perfect of a PLE as it gets for WWE. Both of the Rumble matches were fantastic. While there weren’t many surprises in the Men’s Rumble, when it’s as stacked as it was, and booked as well as it was, you don’t need surprises to enjoy it. YEET is heading to WrestleMania!