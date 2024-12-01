Top 3 Moments Of WWE Survivor Series 2024

On Saturday, November 30th, WWE returned to Vancouver for one of its biggest shows of the year, “Survivor Series.” The show was headlined by a massive main event which saw Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline faceoff with the OG Bloodline & CM Punk. This was a match with unbelievable hype around it, and it definitely lived up to it.

We also saw the Women’s War Games match take place when Rhea Ripley teamed up with Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Naomi to take on Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Candice LeRae, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton. Also, LA Knight put his United States Championship on the line against a dangerous Shinsuke Nakamura, Bron Breakker put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the night?

3. Shinsuke Nakamura wins the United States Championship

In the second match of the night, LA Knight put his United States Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight and Nakamura developed quite the rivalry over on SmackDown, and we have seen a brand new, much more dangerous side of Nakamura.

The match itself was fantastic and probably one of Nakamura’s best in a long time. Ultimately, Nakamura hit his finishing move, striking Knight in the back of the head with his knee to win the United States Championship for a third time. While it looked like neither man could take a loss here, Nakamura ultimately took the win, and looked great in doing so.

Nakamura as the United States Champion is certainly an interesting choice that many fans probably didn’t see a couple of months ago. However, this side of Nakamura is dangerous, scary, and certainly one that should get pushed to the moon. It’s a blast to see Nakamura back doing what he does arguably better than anyone, and he more than deserves this championship win. Sorry, LA Knight.

2. Rhea Ripley pins Liv Morgan and wins War Games

In the opening match of the night, Rhea Ripley, flanked by Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Naomi went to battle with Liv Morgan’s team. Morgan had a dominant looking team with Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae rounding it out. This was a great opening match and set the tone for the remainder of the show.

Nia Jax and Bayley started out the match together. One by one a new contestant would enter until everyone was in the ring and War Games was ready to begin. This match delivered on just about every front. We saw some unique offense, weapons bought into play and above all else a hard-hitting bout by all 10 women.

Ultimately, War Games came to an end when Ripley hit a riptide on Morgan from the top rope through the table to give her team the victory. This was a fantastic match to set the tone for the rest of the show. Ripley pinning Morgan to end the match was a great decision, especially with Ripley factored into the long-term plans and having “significant” WrestleMania plans that one could guess will see her get the Women’s World Championship back.

1. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and the OG Bloodline stand tall

The main event of the night saw Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, & Bronson Reed, collectively known as The Bloodline face-off with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, collectively known as the OG Bloodline, & CM Punk. With how much these two sides hate each other, it’s only fitting that these two sides meet in one of the most brutal matches in WWE history, War Games.

Jey Uso and Tama Tonga wasted little time going at it when both men started the match. One by one, every other competitor joined the fray until both teams were fully in the cage. This was star-making performance for Jacob Fatu who showed up and showed out in this match, showcasing his very unique offense.

We even saw a Tsunami onto a table by Bronson Reed. Punk had saved Roman Reigns mere seconds prior from the Tsunami, causing Reed to crash and burn. Ultimately, Roman Reigns hits the spear on Solo Sikoa after everyone gets their big moves in to get the three-count and win the match for the OG Bloodline.