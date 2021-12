WWE announced the top 5 most listened to theme songs this week and Roman Reigns’ “Head of The Table” song came in at #1.

The top 5 list for 2021 looks like this:

1. Head of The Table – Roman Reigns

2. No More Words – Jeff Hardy

3. Visionary – Seth Rollins

4. Talk To Me – RK-Bro Remix

5. The Rising Sun – Shinsuke Nakamura featuring Rick Boogs