Top 5 WWE NXT Female Superstars Destined for the Big Time

Today’s NXT is filled with great superstars who will eventually move up to the Big Time! Some will blossom, and some will falter, but some will cement their names in the history books and live on in pro wrestling immortality. Let’s take a look at PWMania’s Top 5 Female NXT Superstars destined for the Big Time!

5. Gigi Dolin

The former Indy darling (then known as Priscilla Kelly) has quickly made quite the name for herself in NXT as a member of the super popular women’s faction Toxic Attraction. She and Jacy Jayne have been a formidable tag team capturing NXT Women’s tag team titles twice. With Mandy Rose now out of the picture for the time being, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have no choice but to step up and make a bigger name for themselves. Dolin has a great look and defined character and delivers on the microphone. The one thing you cannot deny about her is that she draws attention, and some think she could evolve into an even bigger star than Mandy Rose. Our belief is that it was inevitable.

Prediction: WWE Women’s Money in the Bank winner 2024

4. Zoey Stark

Power, speed, precision, and toughness. You can not find a more entertaining technician on the NXT women’s roster right now. Zoey Stark captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles with Io Sky back in 2021, only to lose to Toxic Attraction at Halloween Havoc. She was attacked backstage on NXT, suffered a torn MCL, and was on the bench for eight months. Since her return, she has not skipped a beat and turned in Nikkita Lyons for the better and has brought in a new level of badass to her character we didn’t know she had in her. Her appearance in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble proves it.

Prediction: Main roster talent by 2024

3. Tiffany Stratton

The Buff Barby Doll. That is the perfect name to describe NXT’s, Tiffany Stratton. She has the look, the athleticism, and raw power that are hard to find all in one superstar. Being only 23, Stratton has lots of time on her side to grow and hone her craft so she can become an all-time great. She was a pro gymnast, which proves she is a pure athlete. She’s captivating on the screen with loads of confidence, so it is easy to claim she will be in the title picture for the NXT Women’s Championship in time.

Prediction: NXT Women’s Champion by the end of 2023, Final four in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble

2. Cora Jade

The windy city’s own, Cora Jade, is often overlooked because of the magnitude of attention Roxanne Perez is currently receiving. She backstabbed Perez, who she held the NXT Women’s Tag Titles with. That move erased her momentum; for Perez, she took the betrayal the right way and turned that synergy into her current rise to prominence. Though this move may have cost Cora Jade in the short term, in the long term, she will benefit by becoming grittier, hungrier, and a more well-rounded version of Cora Jade that will rule NXT in the very near future. She is only 22, has experience in the Indys, and has already wrestled for AEW and Impact Wrestling. My money is on her becoming the next Lita and will have a massive career.

Prediction: WWE Main Roster debut on post WrestleMania 2024 Raw, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion

1. Isla Dawn

“You’ve always had the power, my dear. You just had to learn it for yourself” – The Wizard of Oz

Many superstars come and go. They grow and become bigger than before, but what many don’t do is bring out the best in their allies. This is exactly what Isla Dawn is accomplishing with Alba Fyre. She will turn her into a machine! WWE has had The Undertaker, Mankind, and, currently, Bray Wyatt to take us into a path of dark wickedness. The question is, has there ever been a female Superstar to do the same? The answer is no. Her witch character is absolutely perfect. Her size, look, and in-ring skill are just an added layer to keep her at the top. Her promos and her creepy occult vocabulary (along with her singing) can haunt her opponents forever. Scotland’s Isla Dawn played a feature role in NXT UK Women’s title picture but never won the title. Superstars sometimes take a long time to win the big one, but life is always about nice shiny things. It’s all about moments. Isla Dawn will create chapters and chapters for years to come.

Prediction: NXT Women’s Champion at Halloween Havoc, The Darkest Female Superstar of all time

