Top 5 WWE NXT Male Superstars Destined for the Big Time

Today’s NXT is filled with great superstars who will eventually move up to the Big Time! Some will blossom, and some will falter, but some will cement their names in the history books and live on in pro wrestling immortality. Let’s take a look at PWMania’s Top 5 (6) Male NXT Superstars destined for the Big Time!

5. Von Wagner

It’s not every day that a second-generation pro wrestler comes along, never mind one that will be a bigger star than their father. NXT’s Von Wagner (son of Wayne Bloom) is a monster of a man. Standing at 6 foot 5 and weighing 255 pounds, Wagner possesses an impressive move set that combines power and precision. Often getting comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Von Wagner has the mic skills, stature, look, and persona of a main event player in the near future.

Prediction: NXT Champion by the end of 2023

4. Cameron Grimes

Another second-generation talent in NXT, Cameron Grimes, is a premier in-ring talent. His moves, Collision course and Cave In are perfect examples of where the bar is set for this generation of pro wrestling. Though he has not been able to find perfect form gimmick-wise, Cameron Grimes will soon get in his groove and ride high momentum in 2023 on NXT. He is a former indy darling soon to follow in the footsteps of Sami Zayn.

Prediction: Main roster on SmackDown by 2024

3. Bron Breakker

And the third and final second-generation superstar on this list is Bron Breakker.

He is the king of the mountain on NXT. Holding the title for more than a year, Breakker has shown no weakness. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker has quickly become the main attraction on NXT every week. His powerhouse style, along with speed and elite amateur skills in his natural DNA, will all come hand in hand with his quest to become a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right. Not to mention he’s pretty good on the mic too.

Prediction: Future WWE Champion

2. Pretty Deadly

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are the perfect tag team to take us through the next generation of WWE. They have a strong gimmick, very comical, and very good in the ring. They are very fluid as a team. The handsome creatures from England bring a throwback 80s look into a new era that most teams would die for. These young blokes will soon be NXT champs again and then move on to the WWE main roster with ease. Very bright future for these lads.

Prediction: Future Raw Tag Team Champions

1. Carmelo Hayes

When Shawn Michaels labels you as a future main event star, you know this kid is destined for greatness. He can talk the talk, walk the walk, and has charisma unmatched by anyone in the business. He has the IT factor. His in-ring performances, mic work, and captivating character will take over Monday night raw or Smackdown, whichever brand he is brought up to soon. Look for Carmelo to take over and be the next big star to main event PPVs for years to come

Prediction: Future United States Champion, WWE Champion, Money in the Bank winner

