Top AEW Merchandise Sellers Revealed For October 2023

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics revealed the estimated top merchandise sellers for All Elite Wrestling in the month of October, with Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF and ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole) in number one position.

You can check out the list below:

Top Merchandise Sellers:

– Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF and ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole) (Items in top 10 daily: 64) [reverse rank value: 4604]

– AEW International Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (2) [2608]

– AEW (22) [2530]

– Bullet Club Gold (28) [1806]

– Adam Copeland (32) [1538]

– The Acclaimed (0) [1287]

– MJF (1) [1077]

– Toni Storm (2) [1072]

– Jade Cargill (18) [930]

– Prince Nana (9) [865]