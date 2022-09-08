Top AEW Personality is Reportedly Said to Be Tony Khan’s “Right-Hand Man”

Tony Khan seems to have found someone who he can rely on.

Tony Schiavone who was recently announced to now hold the title of ‘Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent’ in the talent relations department, seems to be assisting Khan in the aftermath of AEW All Out.

Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN reported the following, “Sources: Not formally an update but news on Tony Khan. He’s really leaned on Tony Schiavone and been told he’s now Khan’s “right-hand man”. Schiavone knows all about chaos when he was in WCW and should be a great person to lean on and be a sounding board on Punk/Elite altercation”

Check out the same tweet below: