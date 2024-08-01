Top AEW Star Announced For NJPW Capital Collision

NJPW recently announced that AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will compete at Captial Collision on Friday, August 30th in Washington D.C.

There is no word yet on who Moné’s opponent will be, but The CEO is set to defend her AEW TBS Title five days prior to the show against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D at All In in London.