Top AEW Star Announced For Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 9 Event

Prestige Wrestling recently announced that AEW stars FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will take on Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson) at their Roseland 9 event on Sunday, September 29th.
The event is set to take place at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon and additional information as well as tickets availability can be seen at PrestigeWrestling.net.
All Ages (bar with ID)
Prestige x @WCProOfficial x @deadlockpro
