Fightful Select reports that AEW star Jay White is healthy and there are plans to bring him back to television soon as he was never expected to miss a significant amount of time.

White has been out of in-ring action since early July, when he suffered a minor foot injury in a one-on-one match against “Hangman” Adam Page in the Owen Hart Tournament semifinals. White has been a regular on AEW television until recently ever since he officially signed with the company back in 2022.